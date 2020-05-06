Loop Capital Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $77.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,036. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 2.33%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $6,973,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.