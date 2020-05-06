Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,418. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

