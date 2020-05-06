Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 88,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,025.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

