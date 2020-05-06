Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 16,383 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.23. 1,889,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

