Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Shares of MIC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 985,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

