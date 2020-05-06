MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Lowered to $15.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 40.36% from the company’s previous close.

MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

MGNX traded up $17.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 85,589,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,603. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $351.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 260,627 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

