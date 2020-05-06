Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 313,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,097. The stock has a market cap of $418.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Marcus by 136.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,761 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,403 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Marcus by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,908 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

