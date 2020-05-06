MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,540 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.30% of MasTec worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MasTec by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 521,498 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

MasTec stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.