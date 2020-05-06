MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Cap Reaches $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,230.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.69 or 0.02228414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.92 or 0.02653454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00497546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00636636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00075669 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00464885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

