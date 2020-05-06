Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.