Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €11.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.37) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.61 ($12.33).

Shares of Metro stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) on Wednesday, hitting €8.80 ($10.23). The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a twelve month high of €14.50 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.51 and a 200-day moving average of €11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

