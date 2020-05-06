Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

