Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,993 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

