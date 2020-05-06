Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 656,789 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $203,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

