Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,720 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $208,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

