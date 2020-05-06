MineBee (MB) Trading 88% Lower Over Last Week

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. MineBee has a market cap of $1.85 million and $47,149.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MineBee has traded 88% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MineBee token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MineBee alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.46 or 0.02215145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00178642 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.