Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. Minereum has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1,138.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Minereum has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.02259746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00183485 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,856,086 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.