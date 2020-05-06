Mizuho Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $13.50

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

PCG stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 7,744,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,651,778. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 851,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

