Mooncoin Trading 75.3% Lower This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 87.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 75.3% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $107.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00497220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005423 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,723,004,325 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.