Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 107,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,391,000 after acquiring an additional 179,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,399,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,093,000 after acquiring an additional 166,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.66.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.