Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,226 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,238. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

