Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $47.42 on Wednesday, reaching $733.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,711. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $242.23 and a 12-month high of $739.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.88. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.93.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

