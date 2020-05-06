Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,771.77.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.29 on Wednesday, reaching $1,378.91. The company had a trading volume of 525,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,353.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,781.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 52.89 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

