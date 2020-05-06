Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 59,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,593. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

