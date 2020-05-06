MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0004

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. MVL has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $56,360.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, UEX, IDCM and Cashierest. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.08 or 0.03680167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00057466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001636 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Cashierest, UEX, Cryptology and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

