Myriad (XMY) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,533.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Myriad has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $11,533.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,731,493,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

