Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005101 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, BX Thailand and Poloniex. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $1,926.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,234.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.17 or 0.02655069 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00614266 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Livecoin, WEX, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bittylicious and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

