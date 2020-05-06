Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) PT Raised to C$9.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

AD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.57.

Alaris Royalty stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.60. 498,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$5.83 and a 12 month high of C$23.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

