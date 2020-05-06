Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Cigna by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

CI traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.43. 1,438,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,691. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,780 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

