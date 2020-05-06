Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%.

NLS traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,849. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $179.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.42.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

