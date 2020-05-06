Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.16 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $777,015.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033485 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000447 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,229.50 or 0.99993139 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000480 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,568,351 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

