New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.80

Media coverage about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a coverage optimism score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NWHM opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. New Home has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

