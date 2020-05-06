New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of KBR worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $45,768,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in KBR by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KBR by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 776,012 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,082,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 529,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 424,414 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

