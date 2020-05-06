New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,019 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,019 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

IR opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

