New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Unum Group worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Unum Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

