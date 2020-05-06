NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 64.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TOKOK, STEX and YoBit. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $211.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00507970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,617,765,513 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOKOK, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

