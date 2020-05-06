NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $510.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.49. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

