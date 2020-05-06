NOIA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 99.3% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $142,679.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.03725456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00058066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035101 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008618 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011148 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,459,912 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.