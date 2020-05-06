NoLimitCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,365.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, HitBTC and YoBit. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $455,029.54 and approximately $6,365.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003578 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000438 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,959,011 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

