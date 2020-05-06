Nomad Foods (NOMD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – Nomad Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

5/4/2020 – Nomad Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Nomad Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/25/2020 – Nomad Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – Nomad Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Nomad Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Nomad Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

