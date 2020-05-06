Nomura Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $28.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Nomura from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

NYSE:PINS traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. 39,593,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264,166. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $175,509,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

