Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €28.00 by Baader Bank

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.85 ($34.70).

Get Norma Group alerts:

Shares of Norma Group stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €21.40 ($24.88). 41,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 1 year high of €42.86 ($49.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.07 and a 200-day moving average of €31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.