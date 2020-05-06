Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.39% of Nucor worth $42,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

NUE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. 851,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,756. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.