Numeraire (NMR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.58 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $30.78 or 0.00331092 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Numeraire has a market cap of $74.76 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,891 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

