Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. 80,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,912. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after buying an additional 1,255,652 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after purchasing an additional 173,724 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,325,000 after purchasing an additional 850,459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,674,000 after purchasing an additional 744,514 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,388,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

