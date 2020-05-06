Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.