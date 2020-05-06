OKB (OKB) Price Tops $5.36 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $321.30 million and approximately $164.33 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00057602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.19 or 0.03648565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033612 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010833 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007989 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

