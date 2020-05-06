Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,201. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

