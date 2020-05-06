Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

NYSE PSX traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.