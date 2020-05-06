Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.0% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.56. 1,780,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,645. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

